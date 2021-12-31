In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and S.S. Rajamouli opened up about Acharya and NTR30 with Koratala Siva, RC15 with Shankar, NTR31 with Prashanth Neel, NTR32 with Trivikram Srinivas and Rajamouli's Mahesh Babu movie

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and S.S. Rajamouli opened up about Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva, RC15 with Shankar, film with Mahesh Babu, NTR30 with Koratala Siva, NTR31 with Prashanth Neel, and NTR32 with Trivikram Srinivas. Young Tiger Jr. NTR also shared a heartfelt message for his Jai Lava Kusa costar Hamsa Nandini and her ongoing battle with breast cancer while S.S. Rajamouli dropped a huge bomb by revealing that RRR’s work isn’t over yet and how much is left to finish the film.