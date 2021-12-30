In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan opened up on being like Ying and Yang, their biggest fan moments with Ajay Devgn and why Tamil and Telugu fans are way more loyal to stars than Bollywood fans

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan opened up on feeding off each other’s energies as morning and night persons respectively or as Ying and Yang on the sets of RRR. Along with Director S.S. Rajamouli, Young Tiger Jr. NTR and Mega Power Star Ram Charan also touched upon costar Ajay Devgn’s reputation as a mega-prankster and if they experienced it while the former two even revealed their biggest fan moments on set with the Bollywood superstar. Meanwhile, Rajamouli delved into how he handled three superstars on set and presented them on screen while elaborating why Tamil and Telugu fans are way more loyal to stars than Bollywood fans and how it's because South films have not become more urban-centric unlike Bollywood. Watch the full video interview above...