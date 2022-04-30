videos

KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt reveals the 'SE*IEST' heroine he has ever worked with and we bet you can't guess her name [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kajol spotted at the airport; leave netizens impressed with her wired headphones in the Bluetooth world - watch video

The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn's reaction is unmissable after the comedian starts flirting with Rakul Preet Singh – watch

Runway 34: Ajay Devgn reacts after Rakul Preet Singh cracks a pilot joke on his surname – watch video

Runway 34 actress Rakul Preet Singh highlights major difference between facing the camera for the first time with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh caught up with BollywoodLife for an exclusive interview prior to the release of their airplane/courtroom thriller, Runway 34, and ended up spilling several beans from behind the scenes

Russel D'Silva   |    April 30, 2022 8:24 AM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Ajay Devgn reveals what made him return to the Director’s chair with Runway 34 six years after Shivaay and how much of the film is a mid-air or courtroom thriller while also disclosing why Bollywood isn’t taking the pan-India route or how the South market’s rapid strides in the Hindi belt isn’t a threat to Bollywood, On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh reveals how she was in awe of the overwhelming challenge Ajay Devgn took on as both Director and lead star for a film of this magnitude while also highlighting the differences between facing the camera with Ajay Devgn as opposed to Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Watch Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's full video interview for Runway 34 above...

