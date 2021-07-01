videos

Watch Next

Interviews

Why has Bollywood never made Ramayan and Mahabharat? Swwapnil Joshi aka Uttar Ramayan's Kush answers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Web Series

Trending OTT News Today: Gotham to release on Amazon Prime Videos, Nithiin's Maestro to directly release on Hotstar and more

Samantar 2: Nitish Bharadwaj opens up on his bond with co-star Swwapnil Joshi, his character Chakrapani and more [EXCLUSIVE]

Swwapnil Joshi and Nitish Bharadwaj's Samantar 2 begins from today. Nitish Bharadwaj spoke about his character in the show and his off-screen bond with Swwapnil Joshi.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    July 1, 2021 1:05 PM IST

Swwapnil Joshi and Nitish Bharadwaj's web show, Samantar 2 will begin from today. The first season of the show had received a good response and fans were eagerly waiting for season 2. Now, in an interview with BollywoodLife, Nitish Bharadwaj spoke about Samantar 2. He shared how interesting is his character of Sudarshan Chakrapani. He also spoke about how different it is from playing Krishna in Mahabharat. Nitish Bharadwaj and Swwapnil Joshi had both played Krishna in the past. He also shared how his off-screen bond with Swwapnil Joshi is. Nitish Bharadwaj also shared what changes did Sudarshan Chakrapani's character bring in his life. Check out the above video to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all