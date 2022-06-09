videos

Samrat Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar reveals her biggest FEAR and how she overcame it [Exclusive Video]

Manushi Chhillar partook in our flagship segment titled 'My Life with BollywoodLife', where the ex-Miss World took on a host of questions aimed at letting the viewers know more about her personal life, unknown traits, little quirks and charming idiosyncrasies

Russel D'Silva   |    June 9, 2022 12:48 AM IST

Before Manushi Chhillar debuted on the big screen with Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar, we got in tough with the actress for our flagship segment titled 'My Life with BollywoodLife', where the ex-Miss World took on a host of questions aimed at letting the viewers know more about her personal life, unknown traits, little quirks and charming idiosyncrasies, and the Prithviraj actress shed all her inhibitions like a complete sport. Watch this special, exclusive video with Manushi Chhillar above...

