Sanjay Gagnani REVEALS what sets Kundali Bhagya apart from Kumkum Bhagya; says, 'The latter was never competition' [EXCLUSIVE]

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi Malhotra talks about the success of Kundali Bhagya and what sets it apart from parent-show, Kumkum Bhagya.

BollywoodLife   |    July 23, 2021 12:21 AM IST

Kundali Bhagya completed 1000 episodes recently and on this occasion, Sanjay Gagnani spoke about his character and the success of the show in an interview with BollywoodLife. Sanjay Gagnani spoke about his character Prithvi and how even after being a negative character, people love him. He also spoke about his bond with Dheeraj Dhoopar-Shraddha Arya aka Karan-Preeta. He also revealed what makes Kundali Bhagya so successful even though it is a spin-off show of Kumkum Bhagya. To know more check out the video above.

