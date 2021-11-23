videos

Watch Next

Interviews

From Salman Khan's only movie with Sridevi to how many films Bhai has written – Antim actor Aayush Sharma takes the ultimate Bhaijaan quiz [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Entertainment News

Vicky Kaushal's ex Harleen Sethi creates mayhem with her belly dance on Katrina Kaif's song Tip Tip - Watch

Videos

Revealed! Afsana Khan reveals actual reason why she left Bigg Boss 15 house, about contestants, her marriage plans and more: Watch now

Videos

Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Aly Goni and others look adorable in Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's Wedding and pre wedding functions | Watch Video

SAY WHAT! Antim the Final Truth actor Aayush Sharma admits that he owes his film career to wife Arpita Khan Sharma [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Russel D'Silva   |    November 23, 2021 7:58 AM IST

In an exclusive interview, Aayush Sharma played the ‘Silence the Trolls’ rapid fire with BollywoodLife, where he took five of the most commonly written comments by trolls head on, and dealt with them like a boss.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all