Sharib Hashmi DEFENDS Samantha Akkineni's dark skin tone in Family Man 2; says, ‘By that logic, a bald person should’ve been in Bala instead of Ayushman Khurrana’ [Exclusive]

In an exclusive interview with us, Sharib Hashmi minced no words as he defended Samantha Akkineni's dark skin tone. He also spoke about the show's success and its ending.

says he is on cloud 9 and he has every reason to be so. The 45-year-old actor, who plays intelligence officer JK Talpade on Family Man 2, is getting a lot of appreciation for the web series. In an exclusive interview with us, Sharib also defended the skin darkness of Samantha Akkineni. “By that logic, a bald person should’ve been in instead of Ayushman Khurrana,” he says. The actor also spoke about the shows ending and season 3. Have a look.