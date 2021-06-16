videos

Sharib Hashmi DEFENDS Samantha Akkineni's dark skin tone in Family Man 2; says, ‘By that logic, a bald person should’ve been in Bala instead of Ayushman Khurrana’ [Exclusive]

In an exclusive interview with us, Sharib Hashmi minced no words as he defended Samantha Akkineni's dark skin tone. He also spoke about the show's success and its ending.

BollywoodLife   |    June 16, 2021 5:04 PM IST

Sharib Hashmi says he is on cloud 9 and he has every reason to be so. The 45-year-old actor, who plays intelligence officer JK Talpade on Family Man 2, is getting a lot of appreciation for the web series. In an exclusive interview with us, Sharib also defended the skin darkness of Samantha Akkineni. “By that logic, a bald person should’ve been in Bala instead of Ayushman Khurrana,” he says. The actor also spoke about the shows ending and season 3. Have a look.

