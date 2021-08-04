Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra's co-star Nikitin Dheer makes a heartwarming revelation about the hunk; says his performance will blow away the junta and critics [Exclusive]

Shershaah is coming on Amazon Prime Video with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead as late Captain Vikram Batra. It is about the army man from Palampur, Himachal Pradesh who got the code name of Shershaah. It celebrates the valour of our armed forces and of Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life for his motherland. Actor Nikitin Dheer also plays an important role in the movie. He told BollywoodLife, "I know Sidharth Malhotra for years now. I know him from the time he came to Mumbai as a model. We were gym buddies. Let me tell you one thing, he has not changed a bit. He is still the simple humble guy. He met me like he would do years back. Sidharth has grown as an actor but it is his attitude that left me amazed. I want to work with him again in the near future." Also Read - SAY WHAT! Shershaah director compares Kiara Advani to Lady Superstar Nayanthara; says, 'She's so smart and sharp like her' [EXCLUSIVE]

He reiterates that the hunk will floor every critic. He says, "This movie will be a landmark one for Sidharth. His performance will leave you speechless. Everyone will love it. Even Captain Vikram Batra's family who came on the sets were surprised to see how much he looked like their late son. Sidharth has lived the role." In the movie, Nikitin Dheer plays the role of Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia in the movie. "They wanted someone who was tall and well-built for that particular character. The team reached out to me. It is an honour to work with this team and Dharma Productions."

Nikitin Dheer also revealed the life lesson he got from his dad, Pankaj Dheer. He says, "Dad taught me that whether it is good times or bad times nothing lasts forever. As an actor, you need to deliver your best and work hard. That's it."