Shibani Dandekar finally BREAKS her silence on sister Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra’s break up – watch EXCLUSIVE video

While speaking about her anthology film, Love In The Times Of Corona, Shibani Dandekar opened up on break up of sister Anusha Dandekar with Karan Kundrra.

and Karan Kundrra were considered as one of coolest couples of the entertainment industry but the news of their breakup turned out to be a shocker for fans. While Anusha hinted that she was being cheated on in the relationship, her sister has shared her point of view on Anusha and Karan's break up and revealed that it was very strong of her sister that she came up in public and openly revealed the things without being scared of public's views and opinions. Watch the complete video above.