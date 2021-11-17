For those expecting Singham 3 to quickly follow Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty revealed in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife when we could expect the Ajay Devgn starrer to release in theatres besides refuting rumours that it's based on Article 370

The climax of Sooryavanshi had superstar Ajay Devgn drop a major hint about Singham 3 during a phone conversation with Jackie Shroff, who plays one of the prime antagonists in the Rohit Shetty directorial. Obviously it got everybody super-excited about the prospect of the third installment of Singham in the Director's mega-successful cop universe. However, for those expecting the starrer to quickly follow the and , y'all would be disappointed as revealed in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife when we could expect 3 to release in theatres besides refuting rumours that it's based on Article 370. Watch his full video interview above...