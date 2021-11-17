videos

Russel D'Silva   |    November 17, 2021 5:28 PM IST

The climax of Sooryavanshi had superstar Ajay Devgn drop a major hint about Singham 3 during a phone conversation with Jackie Shroff, who plays one of the prime antagonists in the Rohit Shetty directorial. Obviously it got everybody super-excited about the prospect of the third installment of Singham in the Director's mega-successful cop universe. However, for those expecting the Ajay Devgn starrer to quickly follow the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi, y'all would be disappointed as Rohit Shetty revealed in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife when we could expect Singham 3 to release in theatres besides refuting rumours that it's based on Article 370. Watch his full video interview above...

