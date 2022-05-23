Sonu Sood reveals THIS KHAN to be his 3 am friend in Bollywood – any guesses? [Exclusive Video]

Sonu Sood took on BollywoodLife's signature 'Cinema Ka T20' challenge in this exclusive interview, with a 'Roadies' twist, where he shout out some interesting answers to twenty super-fun, rapid-fire questions

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Sonu Sood took on our signature ‘Cinema Ka T20’ challenge in this exclusive interview, with a ‘Roadies’ twist, where he shout out some interesting answers to twenty super-fun, rapid-fire questions, including taking the name of his Bollywood costar who’s made an excellent Roadies contestant and why; which Bollywood colleague he can always turn to for advice; and which has been his most satisfying role amongst a COVID-19 warrior, actor, or Roadies host. Watch full, exclusive, ‘rapid fire’ round above...