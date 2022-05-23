videos

Watch Next

Hollywood

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Is the Aquaman actress staging a show in the court of law? Check out these videos

Videos

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives hubby Abhishek a good stare to remove his mask as they get clicked by shutterbugs; netizens call her 'typical wife'

Videos

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Abram steps out with his nanny; netizens fume over her behaviour, 'Why did she push him'

Videos

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara Advani recalls how she had no choice and did whatever work she got; says, 'Today things have changed' [Watch video]

Sonu Sood reveals THIS KHAN to be his 3 am friend in Bollywood – any guesses? [Exclusive Video]

Sonu Sood took on BollywoodLife's signature 'Cinema Ka T20' challenge in this exclusive interview, with a 'Roadies' twist, where he shout out some interesting answers to twenty super-fun, rapid-fire questions

Russel D'Silva   |    May 23, 2022 6:36 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Sonu Sood took on our signature ‘Cinema Ka T20’ challenge in this exclusive interview, with a ‘Roadies’ twist, where he shout out some interesting answers to twenty super-fun, rapid-fire questions, including taking the name of his Bollywood costar who’s made an excellent Roadies contestant and why; which Bollywood colleague he can always turn to for advice; and which has been his most satisfying role amongst a COVID-19 warrior, actor, or Roadies host. Watch Sonu Sood's full, exclusive, ‘rapid fire’ round above...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all