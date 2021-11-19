videos

It's obvious that Rohit Shetty may have received several offers from multiple OTT platforms to forgo the film's theatrical release during the lengthy lockdown and theatrical shutdown, especially with other big films starring big stars having already taken the plunge. But, just how many such offers he did turn down? The Director answers in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.

Russel D'Silva   |    November 19, 2021 10:56 PM IST

Rohit Shetty has once again proved to be the man with the Midas touch, who knows the pulse of the audience in India like few filmmakers, being singlehandedly responsible for bringing people, especially the family audience back to theatres and the industry back on its feet. His decision to hold onto Sooryavanshi for almost a year and a half and ensure it released in cinema halls has paid off big time, with the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer turning out to be a smash hit at the box office. Now, it's obvious that Rohit Shetty may have received several offers from multiple OTT platforms to forgo the film's theatrical release during the lengthy lockdown and theatrical shutdown, especially with other big films starring big stars having already taken the plunge. But, just how many such offers he did turn down? The Director answers in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. Watch the video above...

