SS Rajamouli REVEALS a touching fan moment where a cancer patient was happy to see Baahubali 2 before dying [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and S.S. Rajamouli opened up about RRR's multiple delays, maintaining balance between history and creative liberty and the most emotional fan reaction post Baahubali

Russel D'Silva   |    December 30, 2021 9:20 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and S.S. Rajamouli opened up about how they coped with the anxiety every time RRR was postponed, with Tarak dropping a huge bomb that he hoped it just doesn’t get postponed again while Rajamouli revealing he was happy with multiple delays. The avant-garde filmmaker also delved into maintaining balance between historical figures and making them commercially viable with creative liberties while both Young Tiger Jr. NTR and Mega Power Star Ram Charan admitted to always saying ‘yes’ to the Director whenever he offers them a movie and hearing the story later. S.S. Rajamouli also disclosed whether he’d want to make a smaller film some time in future, contrary to the larger-than-life expectations the trade and audience have from him, and ended on the most memorable and emotional fan reaction post the release of Baahubali. Watch the full video interview above...

