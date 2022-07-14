videos

Taapsee Pannu is proud of herself for landing Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan; 'It's an achievement because...'

In a recent interview, Taapsee Pannu opened up on landing Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Taapsee considers landing a Rajkummar Hirani project as an achievement. Check out the video interview below:

Shivani Pawaskar   |    July 14, 2022 4:34 PM IST

Dunki is one of the most anticipated films starring Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan and Jawan. Taapsee Pannu has been signed as the leading lady alongside SRK in the Rajkummar Hirani film. A couple of days ago, Taapsee had opened up about the common connection between her and Shah Rukh Khan. Now, in a recent interview, Taapsee Pannu has called landing a Rajkummar Hirani film alongside Shah Rukh Khan an achievement. As everyone knows, Taapsee doesn't come from a filmy background and has proved her worth through her films. She said that she doesn't even have a connection with the stalwarts of the industry. Check out her interview and know what she has to say...

Meanwhile, Taapsee will be seen in the biopic Shabaash Mithu in which she plays former Indian female skipper Mithali Raj.

