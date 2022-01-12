Taapsee Pannu wants to enter Rohit Shetty's cop universe; wants to work with Ranveer Singh

is undoubtedly the most beloved star. And ever since he was featured in cop universe and then starring in the lead role, his fan following has increased only massively. Everyone is going gaga the energy Ranveer has and how it perfectly matches with Rohit Shetty's film. the actor was seen in a cameo in Sooryavanshi and stole millions of hearts with his super power-packed performance. And one of the Bollywood actresses too is highly is impressed with him from this film and in fact has expressed her desire to work with him. who is known to hatke films in interaction with PeepingMoon said that she would like to enter Rohit Shetty's cop universe and work with Ranveer. " I would love to do Ranveer’s role in Sooryavanshi. I wish that in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe we can have one female cop as well which I get to play." Also Read - Ranveer Singh REVEALS Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is Karan Johar's quirky, zany take on K3G [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Praising his performance in the film, Taapse added, " What he did in those few minutes blew me away, Ranveer Singh made me remember him the most when I walked out of the theatre after watching Sooryavanshi."

Well, who isn't a fan of Rohit Shetty's films? The man definitely knows how to grab audiences' attention be it with his cop drama, actions, or even comedy films. Ranveer Singh was super elate the day he signed Simmba. In fact, he has even worn a T-shirt that had written Rohit Shetty ka hero' . The actor highly adores the filmmaker and now they share a great camaraderie with each other. Talking about working with him he had said in one of his interviews, " He actually does. In Rohit Shetty films, you don't just walk. There's a science to it because he knows when to slow it down. When he's watching the take, the background music is already playing in his head. You've got to take his little cues when he gives them to you because then you're just going to see the most immaculate walking shot.