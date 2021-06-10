Tahir Raj Bhasin recalls how Sushant Singh Rajput was a complete 90s kid and would imitate Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan [Exclusive]

videos

BollywoodLife   |    June 10, 2021 11:49 AM IST

It’s been almost a year since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, his Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin remembered the actor. He spoke about the bond he used to have with him and how his various interests made him very interesting. The actor also said that Sushant was a complete 90s kid and would imitate Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan. Watch the interview for more.

