Tamannaah Bhatia and Director Madhur Bhandarkar walk us through the hurdles that female-oriented movies still face, financers, budgets, screen counts and more in this exclusive masterclass session, titled 'Challenges Faced by Female-Centric Films'

It's always been a challenge to mount female-centric films, but one would imagine things have changed over the last 2 decades or so. And while they have to some extent, BollywoodLife decided to put Tamannaah Bhatia and Director Madhur Bhandarkar on the hotseat and quiz them about budgets, investors, screen counts and other obstacles that women-oriented movies still encounter across Indian cinema, in our exclusive masterclass session, titled 'Challenges Faced by Female-Centric Films', and the Babli Bouncer duo graciously indulged our every query. Watch Tamannaah Bhatia and Madhur Bhandarkar's exclusive interview above...