videos

Watch Next

Videos

Urfi Javed BRUTALLY TROLLED again for wearing two trousers simultaneously; netizens say; 'Buy one get one free'

Entertainment News

Communal violence in India: Dilip Kumar's old video about harmony goes viral amid clashes in Delhi, MP

Entertainment News

Runway 34: Ajay Devgn reacts after Rakul Preet Singh cracks a pilot joke on his surname – watch video

Entertainment News

Shehnaaz Gill bonds with Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend, gets pampered by Baba Siddiqui's daughter at Iftar party proving she's Salman Khan's special guest [Watch Videos]

Thadam remake: Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur opens up on how far her upcoming thriller with Aditya Roy Kapur has progressed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Mrunal Thakur dropped some scoop on the official Bollywood remake of hit Tamil movie Thadam during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, confirming the trajectory of the film, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur

Russel D'Silva   |    April 19, 2022 2:01 AM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the lead stars of Jersey, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, opened up on each of their upcoming projects, including Bloody Daddy with Director Ali Abbas Zafar, Shahid’s debut web series with The Family Man creator Raj and DK, Pippa, Aankh Micholi, the Thadam remake, while the latter also sheds some light on her earlier comment about “needing courage to wear a bikini in India” and if the problem runs deeper about how our society differentiates between a man and woman in swimwear. Coming to her the Bollywood remake of hit Tamil movie Thadam, Mrunal Thakur confirmed that she'll begin shooting for it with costar Aditya Roy Kapur the moment Jersey releases. Watch their full exclusive interview above...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all