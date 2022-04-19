Mrunal Thakur dropped some scoop on the official Bollywood remake of hit Tamil movie Thadam during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, confirming the trajectory of the film, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the lead stars of Jersey, and , opened up on each of their upcoming projects, including Bloody Daddy with Director Ali Abbas Zafar, Shahid’s debut web series with The Family Man creator Raj and DK, Pippa, Aankh Micholi, the Thadam remake, while the latter also sheds some light on her earlier comment about “needing courage to wear a bikini in India” and if the problem runs deeper about how our society differentiates between a man and woman in swimwear. Coming to her the Bollywood remake of hit Tamil movie Thadam, Mrunal Thakur confirmed that she'll begin shooting for it with costar Aditya Roy Kapur the moment Jersey releases. Watch their full exclusive interview above...