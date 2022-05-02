videos

Thank God: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reveal the premise of the Indra Kumar film; reveal it isn't a comedy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh recently say down for an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife prior to the release of their film, Runway 34, where they graciously divulged a bit from topic and opened up about their other upcoming film together, Thank God

Russel D'Silva   |    May 2, 2022 8:22 AM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh open up on the premise of Thank You and why isn’t it a full-blown comedy by Director Under Kumar. Ajay also opens up about Maidaan and Drishyam 2’s release dates while revealing how similar or different Drishyam 2 and Bholaa will to their South originals. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet also divulges a bit about the premise of Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and if there’s any word on the release of Indian 2 with Ram Charan and Director Shankar. Watch Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's full video interview above...

