In an exclusive interview with Bollywood_Life, The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora opened up about shooting with Madhuri Dixit, being out of work for a while and an audition that went horribly wrong.
The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora is being appreciated a lot for his performance. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood_Life, he opened up about shooting with Madhuri, being out of work for a while and an audition that went horribly wrong. He also spoke about a scene in which he didn't want to shoot with Madhuri. Have a look.