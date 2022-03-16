videos

The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora reveals why he didn’t want to shoot a scene with Madhuri Dixit [Exclusive]

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood_Life, The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora opened up about shooting with Madhuri Dixit, being out of work for a while and an audition that went horribly wrong.

BollywoodLife   |    March 16, 2022 8:56 PM IST

The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora is being appreciated a lot for his performance. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood_Life, he opened up about shooting with Madhuri, being out of work for a while and an audition that went horribly wrong. He also spoke about a scene in which he didn't want to shoot with Madhuri. Have a look.

