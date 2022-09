Anaya Panday partook in our flagship segment titled 'Throwback Tadka', where she recalled how she was traumatised after witnessing papa Chunky Panday die for the first time on screen, and didn't watch a film of his again where he bites the dust

Liger, unfortunately, couldn't come close to its immense pre-release hype. That being said, the lead actress of Liger, Ananya Panday, always has interesting stories to share whenever we catch up., we got in touch with the actress for our flagship segment titled 'Throwback Tadka', where the starlet recalled a very interesting episode from her childhood about how she witnessed papa Chunky Panday die for the first time on screen, and was left so traumatised by the experience that she didn't watch a film of his again where he bites the dust. It's funny, heartwarming and will make you fall in love with Liger actress just a little bit more. Watch this special, exclusive video with Anaya Panday above...