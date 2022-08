The presence of lead star Vijay Deverakonda is one of the prime reasons for Liger so being eagerly anticipated, so imagine our surprise when he told BollywoodLife in an exclusive interview how he was earlier flat our rejected as an actor

Liger is for all intents and purposes one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And besides the trailer and intensity of the actors in it, another factor that has made Liger so eagerly awaited is, of course, the presence of its lead star, Vijay Deverakonda. So, imagine our surprise to hear Vijay (along with costar Ananya Panday) recall in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife how he was rejected as an actor 6 years ago in Mumbai. Watch Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Panday's exclusive video interview on Liger above...