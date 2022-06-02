Ranveer Singh narrates an episode in our new 'Throwback Tadka' segment for BollywoodLife, where he recounts how he completed one of the most crucial scenes in Bajirao Mastani, bleeding profusely from shards of glass in his hand

Ranveer Singh has already accumulated a sterling reputation for a wide variety or roles and impeccable performances in just over a decade-long career in cinema, with one of those movie his eponymous character in the hit period epic, Bajirao Mastani, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Well, if you love that film or are a Ranveer Singh fan or both, then today is your lucky day as the star himself narrates an episode in our new 'Throwback Tadka' segment for BollywoodLife, where himself recounts how he completed one of the most crucial scenes in , bleeding profusely from shards of glass in his hand while Director and the rest of the cast and crew remained oblivious to his predicament. Watch the exclusive video above...