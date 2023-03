Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is releasing today and fans are looking forward to the most-awaited rom-com movie. Luv Ranjan has helmed the film and the trailer has got a fantastic response. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's electrifying chemistry has tugged the right chords as far as the trailer is concerned. BollywoodLife's Urmimala sat down for a little chat with Ranbir, the hero and director Luv Ranjan. We asked Luv if Ranbir was always his choice for the movie Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. But it was RK who answered the question. Check out what Ranbir has to say. You'll be surprised to know the answer. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Shraddha Kapoor opens up on the constant obsession with box office numbers [Exclusive]

Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar also stars Anubhav Singh, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. The songs are hit and the advance bookings of TJMM look great too!