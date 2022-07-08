BollywoodLife got in touch with Uorfi Javed for an exclusive interview, where the starlet did not mince her words about how she'd react if she met Kashmera Shah and other actress in real life who've needlessly passed jibes at her

Kashmera Shah had recently passed disparaging remarks at Uorfi Javed's fashion sense and passed an unnecessary dig at how the latter had a run-in with a security guard. Urfi Javed then hit back at Kashmera Shah and even pointed out to her several hot and sexy pics while adding that all her points are invalid. Now, BollywoodLife got in touch with Uorfi Javed for an exclusive interview, where the starlet did not mince her words about how she'd react if she met Kashmera Shah and other actress in real life who've needlessly passed jibes at her, highlighting how they pull down the female gender with their vitriol and mentality. Watch her full exclusive video interview above...