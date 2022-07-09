videos

Watch Next

Interviews

Uorfi Javed hits back at Kashmera Shah and other actresses who’ve dissed her; says, ‘Never want to meet them’ [Exclusive Video]

Videos

Nora Fatehi gets compared with Uorfi Javed for her latest appearance; trollers say, 'Tough competition' [Watch Video]

Videos

Khuda Haafiz 2 actor Vidyut Jammwal reveals if the industry has been fair to him; talks about star kids having it easy [EXCLUSIVE]

Videos

Ranveer Singh's Birthday Special: From Bajirao Mastani to 83, here are 5 incredible makeovers that will astound you

Uorfi Javed opens up on hitting back at trolls; says, ‘Sabko meri saas ban na hai, main kisiki bahu nahi banungi’ [Exclusive Video]

BollywoodLife got in touch with Uorfi Javed for an exclusive interview, where the starlet did not mince her words about how she deals with trolls or how she'd react if she met one of them for real, though she's confident that they'd never come before her

Russel D'Silva   |    July 9, 2022 12:43 PM IST

Trolling Uorfi Javed is something that happens daily and quite needlessly, mostly due to her idiosyncratic fashion sense, despite it nor the lady wearing it ever affecting anyone. Now, BollywoodLife got in touch with Uorfi Javed for an exclusive interview, where the starlet did not mince her words about how she deals with trolls or how she'd react if she ever met one of them for real, though she's pretty confident that they'd never come before her. Watch the full exclusive video interview of Urfi Javed above...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all