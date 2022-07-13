videos

BollywoodLife got in touch with Uorfi Javed for an exclusive interview, where the starlet got completely candid about how having being repeatedly 'used' her has greatly influenced her exceedingly unique styling

Russel D'Silva   |    July 13, 2022 7:31 PM IST

Uorfi Javed's fashion sense is something that's become a daily hot topic of discussion, and it's no secret that her her idiosyncratic attires draw as much wonder as they do brickbats from trolls, and at times, even from her fellow TV actresses. Now, BollywoodLife got in touch with Uorfi Javed for an exclusive interview, where the starlet got completely candid about how having being repeatedly “used” her has greatly influenced her exceedingly unique styling, so much so that she now believes to “fake it” till she “makes it”. Watch the full exclusive video interview of Urfi Javed above...

