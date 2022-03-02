In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Urfi Javed revealed that she did have self-doubts about her fashion choices. Some things she said really shocking.

Urfi Javed is one person who seems pretty confident about her clothes. It’s a different thing that she gets trolled for it. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the Big Boss OTT contestant revealed that she did have self-doubts about her fashion choices. She says that she used to wonder if she was a s**t. Have a look at the above video in which she has spoken about a lot of things including how are relationship status and how her family react two what she wears.