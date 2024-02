Valentine's Day 2024 Exclusive: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya share budget ideas to celebrate the occasion and talk about their fave celebrity couples

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adored couples of TV world. The two met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and decided to get married after a period of short courtship. Friends brought them together. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, we met up with the two in Axo Mezze Lounge & Grill in Andheri. The couple spilled some beans on their relationship. Vivek Dahiya said that he never believed in the concept of Valentine's Day. He felt it was just a marketing gimmick.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi do a rapid fire session with us

The couple sat down for a rapid fire session with us. They revealed a lot from what was their fave romantic place in Mumbai to how would they celebrate the occasion in a budget. Both of them are fans of writing cute messages for one another in form of notes.

Divyanka Tripathi will be seen next on Adrishyam on Sony LIV. She is playing the role of an undercover spy in the same. The actress recently revealed that parental pressure on both of them to have kids had increased.