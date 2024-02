Valentine's Day Exclusive: Vivek Dahiya talks about how he had a set image about Divyanka Tripathi before he began to court her with the idea of marriage [Watch]

After a whirlwind romance, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi got engaged in January 2016. It was followed by a grand wedding six months later. The actress had kept details of her budding relationship under wraps, and the engagement came as a huge surprise to everyone. Their good friends had set them up thinking that they would vibe them. The two wanted to settle down in life, and wanted to court someone with the long-term goal of marriage.

Vivek Dahiya told us that he always felt that Divyanka Tripathi was kind of orthodox as a person. He said that she commanded a lot of respect on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. But then he realised that she was an opinionated woman when he began to date her. And he said that she was very much aware of what is happening globally, and had an international outlook. The couple discuss how a solid friendship formed the strong bond for a marriage.