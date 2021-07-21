videos

Varun Sharma reveals the experience of shooting a long-distance relationship scene for Chutzpah and it will make you ROFL [EXCLUSIVE]

Varun Sharma is all set to make his digital debut with Chutzpah. The actor shared an interesting incident while shooting for the upcoming web series.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    July 21, 2021 9:52 PM IST

Fukrey actor Varun Sharma is all set to make his digital debut with Chutzpah. The web series talks about the online world and the advantages and disadvantages that come with it. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Varun reveals what made him say yes to the web show. He also talks about the unique title of the new web show. He shares that the title of the show is catchy, interesting and is all about madness. The Chhichhore actor also shares an interesting anecdote while shooting for the show. He revealed that he had to shoot a long-distance relationship scene for Chutzpah and it was only the green-screen in front of him. Check out the video above to know more.

