Vicky Kaushal speaks exclusively to BollywoodLife about his film The Great Indian Family, working with wifey Katrina Kaif and planning his future.

Vicky Kaushal starrer new movie The Great Indian Family has hit the theatres today. The actor has been receiving a lot of love for his character Bhajan Kumar in this big YRF entertainer. The actor, who always leaves the audience amazed with his impeccable talent, is also very honest and candid when it comes to baring his heart out. Talking exclusively to BollywoodLife, the actor revealed that he never plans his future, spoke about facing multiple rejections in life, and what keeps him going on despite all the brickbats along with the bouquets that come his way. The actor also spoke about how he feels about a film that he manifested, The Immortal Ashwatthama, is now being made without him. Vicky is a firm believer in karma and tackles each day as it comes. Check out the conversation right here where Vicky Kaushal bares his unseen side on camera.