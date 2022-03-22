videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Holi 2022: Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Erica Fernandes and more talk about the change they'd like to see this festival of colours [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Videos

Shefali Shah and Vipul Shah opened up on the success of web- series 'Human', Roles, Challenges and more: Exclusive

Interviews

Human: Kirti Kulhari reveals if people might avoid COVID-19 vaccines after watching her web series [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Interviews

Happy Father's Day: Sherni actress Vidya Balan's adorable wish for her 'appa' will melt your hearts – watch video [EXCLUSIVE]

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah open up on dealing with sexism and gender neutrality on and off the sets [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jalsa costars Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah played the 'How Far Would You Go' game with BollywoodLife based on their Amazon Prime movie, and came up with many kickass, no-holds-barred and no small amount of unexpected replies

Russel D'Silva   |    March 22, 2022 7:20 AM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Jalsa costars Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah played the ‘How Far Would You Go’ game based on one of the major themes of their Amazon Prime movie, Jalsa, and came up with many kickass, no-holds-barred and no small amount of unexpected replies on a wide array of topics from dealing with sexism in their careers, promoting gender neutrality with the men in their lives, advising or not advising costars, letting their hair down for full-blown dance numbers and a whole lot more. Check out Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's entire video above...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all