Interviews

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah open up on dealing with sexism and gender neutrality on and off the sets [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Entertainment News

Holi 2022: Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Erica Fernandes and more talk about the change they'd like to see this festival of colours [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Videos

Shefali Shah and Vipul Shah opened up on the success of web- series 'Human', Roles, Challenges and more: Exclusive

Interviews

Human: Kirti Kulhari reveals if people might avoid COVID-19 vaccines after watching her web series [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah take the ultimate ‘RAPID FIRE’ challenge on each other’s careers; here’s who won [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah indulged BollywoodLife with an exclusive, fun 'rapid fire' round, taking on the ultimate challenge of their knowledge of each other's careers. Any guesses who won? Let's just say that it was extremely tight.

Russel D'Silva   |    March 22, 2022 10:00 AM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Jalsa costars Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah indulged us with a fun ‘rapid fire’ round, taking on the ultimate challenge of their knowledge of each other’s careers, where we quizzed them with five questions each on one another’s movies, which they had to guess based on the clues we provided them. Any guesses who won? Let’s just say that it was extremely tight. Check out Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's entire rapide-fire video above...

