Liger star Vijay Deverakonda not only dropped a huge bomb about the film's sequel in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, but also came clean on whether there's any friction between him and producer Karan Johar post their Koffee with Karan episode

Liger is for all intents and purposes one of the most anticipated movies of the year. So, imagine our excitement when we got to know of Liger 2. Well, that's exactly what happened when BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with the stars of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, with the former also shedding light on his relationship with producer Karan Johar after rumours have been doing the rounds of possible friction between the two post their Koffee with Karan season 7 episode.