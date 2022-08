A major factor that has made Liger so eagerly awaited is how it's well and truly looking like an international project; Now, Vijay Deverakonda himself reveals how it transformed from a pan-India film to a pan-world film after Karan Johar to come on board.

Liger is for all intents and purposes one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And besides the trailer and intensity of the actors in it, another factor that has made Liger so eagerly awaited is how it's well and truly looking like an international project, backed by the vision of Director Puri Jagannadh and producer Karan Johar. So, imagine how exciting it was to hear Vijay Deverakonda himself reveal in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife (along with Ananya Panday) how Liger transformed from a pan-India film to a pan-world film after he and approached Karan Johar to come on board. Watch Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Panday's exclusive video interview on Liger above...