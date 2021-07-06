videos

What if Rakhi Sawant woke up as Salman Khan or Aamir Khan? Watch exclusive video to know what she has to say

Rakhi Sawant is one person who has no filter and says whatever is on her mind. In a fun rapid-fire, she revealed how she would feel if she woke up as Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. And her reaction about Salman is just priceless.

Pankaj Sabnani   |    July 6, 2021 10:32 AM IST

One thing which we have noticed about Rakhi Sawant is that she speaks her mind. She has no filter and that is perhaps one of her best qualities which separates her from everyone else. In a fun rapid-fire, she revealed how she would feel if she woke up as Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. While her reaction for Salman is just priceless, her answer about Aamir is about something which he has avoided for years. Any guesses? Watch the video to find out.

