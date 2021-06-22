videos

Will Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora star in a project together in the future? Here's what the Bhoot Police actor has to say [Exclusive]

The actor is reportedly in a relationship with Malaika Arora. In an interview with us, he was asked if he would think about collaborating with his real-life partner for a project.

BollywoodLife   |    June 22, 2021 6:02 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor is an elated man. His last project Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been loved and appreciated and it seems he has redeemed himself with a great performance.

Talking about his personal life, the actor is reportedly in a relationship with Malaika Arora. In an interview with us, he was asked if he would think about collaborating with his real-life partner for a project. He said, “Never say never in life. I haven’t dwelled on it. It hasn’t crossed by mind either. But like I said, in life never say never.” Arjun also spoke about starring in a project with his Gunday co-actor, Ranveer Singh. Have a look.

