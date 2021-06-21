videos

Will Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor be seen in a film together soon? The Ishaqzaade actor answers – watch video [Exclusive]

In an exclusive interview with us, Arjun Kapoor revealed that many filmmakers have desired to cast Ranveer Singh and him for a project. The actor spoke about many other things in a candid chat with us. Have a look.

Pankaj Sabnani   |    June 21, 2021 5:27 PM IST

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor were adored by many when they starred together in the 2014 film, Gunday. Many also want to see them back for another project. In an exclusive interview with us, Arjun Kapoor revealed that many filmmakers have desired to cast them again and fans will definitely see them together. Have a look at the video for more.

