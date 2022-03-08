videos

Women’s Day 2022: Esha Deol REVEALS how Dharmendra and Hema Malini shaped her into the woman she is – WATCH EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

In our exclusive interview, Esha Deol offers insight into dealing with unsolicited advice; taking down those who dictate to women; and the best lessons taken from parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini that shaped her into a strong and independent woman

Russel D'Silva   |    March 8, 2022 12:58 AM IST

In an exclusive interview for BollywoodLife’s theme of ‘Stand Your Ground’ this Women’s Day, Esha Deol delves deep into the strong and independent woman she has emerged, by offering insight into how to deal with unwarranted advice; how to take down those who tell women what or what not to do; the best lessons she took from parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini that shaped her into the woman she’s become; and a word of suggestion for all young girls out there to listen to their inner voice.

