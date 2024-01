Aamir Khan, the doting father, stole the limelight at daughter Ira Khan's wedding as he joyfully posed with the paparazzi, ...

Aamir Khan, the doting father, stole the limelight at daughter Ira Khan's wedding as he joyfully posed with the paparazzi, winning hearts all around. With a beaming smile and an infectious energy, Aamir exuded warmth and excitement as he interacted with the photographers. His stylish attire and charismatic presence added an extra charm to the already glamorous affair. The paparazzi couldn't get enough of capturing Aamir's candid moments, showcasing the genuine happiness he felt on this special day. Aamir's friendly gestures and willingness to pose with the photographers reflected his down-to-earth nature and appreciation for their work. Fans and onlookers couldn't help but admire the actor's humility and the beautiful bond he shares with his daughter. Aamir Khan's heartwarming interaction with the paparazzi became one of the highlights of the wedding, leaving everyone in awe of his genuine and endearing nature.