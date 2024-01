At Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, Aamir Khan stole the spotlight with his dashing appearance. The Bollywood superstar ...

At Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, Aamir Khan stole the spotlight with his dashing appearance. The Bollywood superstar looked absolutely suave in his attire, exuding charm and elegance. However, netizens couldn't resist their playful banter and affectionately referred to him as 'Dulhan ka bada bhai' (the bride's elder brother). Aamir Khan, known for his versatile acting skills, proved once again that he has a strong fashion game too. His impeccable style and charismatic presence added an extra touch of glamour to the wedding reception. As pictures of Aamir Khan circulated on social media, netizens couldn't help but shower him with their endearing comments. The wedding reception was a joyous occasion filled with love, laughter, and memorable moments. Aamir Khan's dashing appearance only added to the celebratory atmosphere, making it a night to remember for everyone involved.