The wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Ameesha Patel and Shruti Haasan turning up the heat with their irresistible looks. They embraced the traditional theme of the event and looked absolutely stunning in their traditional attire. Ameesha Patel's charm and Shruti Haasan's grace added an extra dose of glamour to the celebration. Their captivating looks surely caught the attention of everyone present, raising the temperature of the event. Talking about Bollywood celebs, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Kartik Aaryan and more celebs joined to give best wishes to the couple. Katrina and Ranbir accidentally twinned at the bash. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl twinned in black as well. The duo had been dating before and had announced the break-up. Watch the video to know more. Watch the video to know more.