Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan arrived for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. He posed for the paparazzi with nephew, Junaid Khan.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage on January 3. Their family and friends were present on this day to celebrate their love. They also had a white wedding in Udaipur and the pictures have gone viral on the internet. The duo looked just perfect together. Today, they had their wedding reception in Mumbai. Aamir Khan had invited many of his friends from the industry. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Hema Malini, Sharman Joshi, Dilip Joshi, Kartik Aaryan and others B-town stars attended the party. The best part of the event was Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan's entry. He looked dashing as he posed with his nephew, Junaid Khan. They made for the best chacha-bhatija jodi. It seems there were some problems in the family between Faisal and Aamir. But now, things have been sorted it seems since Faisal has arrived for Ira's big day.