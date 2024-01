The wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare was made even more special with the presence of Bollywood icons ...

The wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare was made even more special with the presence of Bollywood icons Hema Malini and Rekha. These evergreen beauties stole the limelight with their timeless charm and grace. Dressed in their elegant outfits, they exuded a sense of sophistication that left everyone in awe. Hema Malini's radiant smile and Rekha's mesmerizing aura added an extra touch of magic to the event. Their presence surely made it a night to remember. As they mingled with the guests and posed for the paparazzi, they showcased their enduring star power. Fans and onlookers couldn't help but admire their everlasting beauty and talent. It was a truly enchanting sight to see these legendary actresses gracing the occasion and spreading their charm.