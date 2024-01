Jaya Bachchan is known for her no-nonsense attitude when it comes to dealing with the paparazzi. She's not afraid to ...

Jaya Bachchan is known for her no-nonsense attitude when it comes to dealing with the paparazzi. She's not afraid to speak her mind and let them know when she's not in the mood for posing. This time, at Ira Khan's wedding reception, it seems like she made it clear that she didn't want any directions from the photographers. It's not the first time she's expressed her discontent with the paparazzi trying to capture her photos. Jaya Bachchan definitely knows how to stand her ground and make her point. Despite the minor hiccups, the wedding reception was undoubtedly a joyous affair, filled with love and celebration. It's always interesting to see the glamorous side of these events, but it's also important to remember that behind the scenes, emotions can run high.