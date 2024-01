At Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, Katrina Kaif looked absolutely stunning in a traditional avatar. She gracefully carried ...

At Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, Katrina Kaif looked absolutely stunning in a traditional avatar. She gracefully carried off the traditional attire, captivating everyone with her beauty and elegance. However, it seems like netizens couldn't help but wonder why Vicky Kaushal, who is often linked with Katrina, didn't attend the event. Social media was abuzz with comments like "Vicky bhai kyu nahi aaye" or "Why didn't Vicky come?". Talking about Bollywood celebs, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Kartik Aaryan and more celebs joined to give best wishes to the couple. Katrina and Ranbir accidentally twinned at the bash. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl twinned in black as well. The duo had been dating before and had announced the break-up. Watch the video to know more.