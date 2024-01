Salman Khan was spotted arriving for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception in Mumbai today. The superstar looked handsome in a black blazer.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are married now. They registered their marriage on January 3 in the presence of their family and friends. Post that they had a white wedding in Udaipur. The dreamy pictures of their wedding have set the internet on fire. Today, they had their wedding reception in Mumbai. Aamir Khan looked happy as he welcomed many of his friends from the industry to bless his daughter and her husband. Anil Kapoor, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Rekha, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and others have arrived for the reception. Salman Khan also arrived for the wedding reception. The superstar looked stylish in a black blazer and had fun conversations with the paparazzi. His charming looks have our hearts. The actor has worked with Aamir Khan in Andaz Apna Apna and we have all loved the duo in the movie. Check out the above video of Salman Khan at Ira and Nupur's wedding reception.