At Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, celebrity couples like Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl, as well as Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, turned heads with their impeccable style. They absolutely slayed the fashion game and left everyone in awe with their stunning appearances. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl exuded elegance and grace, while Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani brought their own unique charm to the event. The couples showcased their love and fashion sense, making a lasting impression on everyone present. Talking about Bollywood celebs, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Kartik Aaryan and more celebs joined to give best wishes to the couple. Katrina and Ranbir accidentally twinned at the bash. Watch the video to know more. Watch the video to know more.